Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/23/22

Published September 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
Since Sept. 15, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have decreased in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 245 new reported cases. Since Sept. 15, hospitalizations decreased by 30%, with 86 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 274 new reported cases on Thursday. Since Sept. 15, hospitalizations have decreased by 22%, with 91 and 15 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has reported two new COVID-19-related deaths since Sept. 15.

