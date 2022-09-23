Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/23/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 245 new reported cases. Since Sept. 15, hospitalizations decreased by 30%, with 86 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 274 new reported cases on Thursday. Since Sept. 15, hospitalizations have decreased by 22%, with 91 and 15 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has reported two new COVID-19-related deaths since Sept. 15.