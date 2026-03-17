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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/17 KVCR Midday News: Another Mysterious Burro Attack in Riverside County, New Geothermal Technology Could Make Way for Cheaper Power Source & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published March 17, 2026 at 1:21 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. There's been another mysterious attack on a burro in Reche Canyon. A local non-profit is now offering a large sum of money to help find the culprit.
  2. Experts are optimistic that improvements in geothermal technology will soon make it a cheap and plentiful power source.
  3. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose today to its highest amount since October 2023. It hit $5.50 per gallon.
  4. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and city police agencies are stepping up patrols as part of an effort to catch impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day.
  5. With less than two days left to register for tickets to the 2028 Olympics, organizers are announcing that the soccer tournament will begin on July 10th, four days before the opening ceremony. Registration for the draw will close tomorrow at midnight and can be found at tickets.la28.org.
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