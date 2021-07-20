-
According to new information released by the Riverside University Health System, Riverside County COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. As of…
With the June 15 re-opening of California only a week away, inland county officials are waiting on specifics for what this will mean for public spaces and…
A Riverside County plan to shift resources to mobile vacciation teams, means two area clinics will be closing.The Beaumont based vaccine clinic at…
California has decided to not yet follow the Centers for Disease Control’s updated guidance on masking for vaccinated folks. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has…
The Centers for Disease Control announced last week, that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most indoor or outdoor situations, but…
Longtime Inland Empire economist John Husing put out his latest economic forecast Tuesday with a prediction that during 2021 the region will regain most…
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.This week KVCR's Megan…
Two U.C. Riverside physicists are working to understand the rules for how viruses build themselves, something that could drive the development of new drug…
Inland Empire Asian American leaders on Wednesday spoke out against hate crimes locally and nationally during a telephone town hall that was attended by…
Passengers traveling to Hawai’i can now bypass the state’s mandatory quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test when flying through Ontario International…