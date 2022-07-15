© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/15/22

KVCR
Published July 15, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Over the last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by at least 6% in both Riverside and San Bernardino County.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,871 new reported cases. Since June 7, hospitalizations increased by 6%, with 208 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 5,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since June 7, hospitalizations have increased by 24%, with 237 and 12 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported zero new COVID-19-related deaths.

