Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/30/22
Since Sept. 22, new COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased in Riverside County, while they have increased in San Bernardino County.
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 185 new reported cases. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations increased by 11%, with 96 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths.
In Riverside County, there were 178 new reported cases on Thursday. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations have decreased by 21%, with 71 and 11 COVID-19 ICU patients. On Sept. 29, Riverside County had no updated reported death numbers related to COVID-19.