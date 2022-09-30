Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/30/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 185 new reported cases. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations increased by 11%, with 96 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 178 new reported cases on Thursday. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations have decreased by 21%, with 71 and 11 COVID-19 ICU patients. On Sept. 29, Riverside County had no updated reported death numbers related to COVID-19.