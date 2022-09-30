© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/30/22

KVCR
Published September 30, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Radoslav Zilinsky
/
Getty Images
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Since Sept. 22, new COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased in Riverside County, while they have increased in San Bernardino County.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 185 new reported cases. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations increased by 11%, with 96 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 178 new reported cases on Thursday. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations have decreased by 21%, with 71 and 11 COVID-19 ICU patients. On Sept. 29, Riverside County had no updated reported death numbers related to COVID-19.

Tags
Local News COVID-19Riverside CountySan Bernardino County