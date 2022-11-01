San Bernardino County Measure EE

On a recent Friday evening, a small group of students gather to listen to a panel at Claremont McKenna College.

Up for debate… is a local ballot measure that would send a big message: secession from the state of California.

“If you really think about it, it's a big, it's a big deal.”

That’s James Brown the fourth. He’s a student here majoring in government. He organized tonight’s event to raise awareness around Measure EE. The question before San Bernardino County voters looks something like this: should local officials study all options to obtain the county’s fair share of state funding, up to and including secession? That part about secession … is what’s grabbing people’s attention.

“But the implications if this was to happen, are extreme and should be taken, as you know, as seriously as the result could be.”

San Bernardino County is just east of Los Angeles and is home to more than 2 million people. By area, it’s the largest county in the U-S… And is bigger than nine states. But despite its size, some local officials say they’re not getting the state support— or resources – they deserve.

That’s partly why secession came up in the first place… And it’s not a new idea.

“This secession movement in San Bernardino, I mean, this is one of about 220 such movements in California history.”

That’s Kevin Waite….a Durham University history professor. He says San Bernardino County joins a long history of secession attempts in California. For decades, people in Northern California and Southern Oregon have talked about creating a state of Jefferson. Waite says over a century and a half ago… San Bernardino County was involved in a similar secession movement.

“Like the San Bernardino secessionist today, they argued that they basically weren't getting enough of what they needed and that they could get more of that if they formed their own territory and ultimately, their own state.”

Among supporters of Measure EE is Fontana Mayor Aquanetta Warren… she says the state has failed to properly invest in essential services such as county jails and courthouses.

“So the funding that is so dear to everybody keeping our public safe… is not coming directly to our county, from the state.”

But the proposal has also been met with criticism.

“Generally speaking, I think it is a waste of taxpayers’ money to put such a proposal on the ballot.”

That’s state assembly majority leader Eloise Gomez Reyes. She and two other state representatives wrote a letter opposing the ballot measure.

“We know that San Bernardino cannot secede from California, they cannot form their own state.”

The odds of secession happening are slim… It would need to get approval by state legislators – AND Congress. But its first test is with voters… Many people I spoke with hadn’t heard much about the secession plan… that includes Gem Montez from Colton.

“Well, I mean, at first glance, talking about this succession, I really don't feel like that our leadership is connected to the community's needs.”

Montez doesn’t know how she’ll vote yet …but she does relate to some of the feelings… behind this push for secession.

“I agree that we're underserved, underrepresented, underfunded, all of those things.”

And she says…. she wants local leaders to speak up …she’s just not sure this ballot measure is the best way to do it.

In San Bernardino, I’m Jonathan Linden for KVCR News.