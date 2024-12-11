12/11 KVCR Midday News: Proposed Merger of Kroger and Albertsons Halted, Virtual Reality Teen Nights at A.K. Smiley Public Library, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Rialto will hold interviews next month to decide who will fill Joe Baca Senior’s city council seat.

2. A new strategy is being employed to remove congestion and improve traffic flow at the I-215 and University Parkway in San Bernardino.

3. Hundreds attended a fundraising event in Oroville Monday night to support families affected by last week’s shooting at a small, religious school in the area.

4. Proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons is halted by federal and state judges.

5. The A.K. Smiley Public Library is offering Virtual Reality in the Teen Underground the second Wednesdays of the month from 3:30-5:30pm.