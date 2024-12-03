© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/3 KVCR Midday News: New Bill to Speed Up CA Vote Counting, Ousted Temecula School Board Prez Wins Seat Back, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 3, 2024 at 12:54 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Ousted Temecula school board president wins seat back.

2. California public school teachers do not receive paid pregnancy leave.

3. Outlook is uncertain for AI regulations at the US government pivots to full Republican control.

4. A new bill could help speed up California’s notoriously slow vote counting process.

5. Oil field owner sues California over law that would end its Los Angeles-area operations
