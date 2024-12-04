12/4 KVCR Midday News: CA Lawmakers Renew Interest in Regulating Social Media, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Results of the November 2024 general election for Riverside and San Bernardino counties is finally in.

2. California lawmakers are showing a renewed interest in regulating social media platforms.

3. Fish farms consume far more wild fish than previously thought.

4. Riverside County will fund updated amenities for Hurkey Creek near Hwy 74 in the San Jacinto Mountains.

5. A ban on outdoor and indoor wood burning is in effect today in much of Southern California.