12/5 KVCR Midday News: Drug Price Cut Bills Return, Federal Disaster Tax Relief Act, New Ride To Open at SkyPark, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Prosecutors are reviewing a tragic shooting involving a toddler and his 7-year old brother.

2. Help may be on the way for California communities recovering from another wildfire season.

3. The first-ever suspended mountain bike ride opens at SkyPark at Santa’s Village tomorrow.

4. Two bills meant to cut prescription drug prices are returning to the California legislature after Governor Newsom vetoed them in September.

5. Sheriff’s Estate Auction to feature cars, precious metals, and furniture. Bidfastandlast.com

6. The 83rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor will be commemorated in Norco this Saturday.