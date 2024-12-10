12/10 KVCR Midday News: SB Parks to Receive Funding for Improvement, CA Bill Would Require Social Media Warning Label, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The City Council has approved funding to improve Seccombe Lake Park and Perris Hill Park.

2. Construction is starting on the final phase of a project to improve the safety of the Lake Perris Dam.

3. A new California bill would require social media platforms to display a warning label.

4. Power to tens of thousands of people have been shut off to mitigate the impact of the Santa Ana winds.

5. The 27th annual Santa Ride A Long, in which Santa rides in a fire engine throughout Riverside, continues nightly. https://riversideca.gov/fire/