Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/15/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Two more former students are suing the Redlands Unified School District, alleging they were sexually abused by former staff members.

2. A San Bernardino City Council member held a press conference Tuesday alleging the police chief is attempting to blackmail her to silence her.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.