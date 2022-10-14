Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations have decreased by 4%, with 65 and five COVID-19 ICU patients. On Oct. 13, Riverside County had no updated reported death numbers related to COVID-19.