Heat advisory issued through Wednesday evening

The National Weather Service in San Diego says temperatures could reach the low 90s across the region.

Kyle Wheeler, a National Weather Service meteorologist said temperatures that high are considered mild during the summer, but not for late October.

“Most people are already sort of acclimating to cooler temperatures as we get into the later fall and winter season," said Wheeler. "So we're just letting everyone know, hey, it's going to be a lot hotter than it has been for the past several weeks for these two days.”

Wheeler also says fire conditions will be high— though not critical— due to Santa Ana Winds. He said areas like Ontario and Banning will get the brunt of it with wind speeds up to 30 miles per hour.

Officials say people should stay hydrated and keep out of direct sunlight while the advisory is in effect.