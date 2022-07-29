Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since July 21, hospitalizations have increased by 5%, with 252 and 29 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths.