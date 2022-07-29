Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22
Over the last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased in Riverside County, while they decreased in San Bernardino County.
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths.
In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since July 21, hospitalizations have increased by 5%, with 252 and 29 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths.