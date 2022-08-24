© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/24/22

Published August 24, 2022 at 6:15 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Since Aug. 3, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,913 new reported cases. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 182 and 22 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since Aug. 3, San Bernardino County has reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 2,507 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations have decreased by 27%, with 161 and 19 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Aug. 3, Riverside County has reported 26 new COVID-19-related deaths.

