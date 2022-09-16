Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/16/22
Since Sept. 6, new COVID-19 cases have continued to decrease in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 297 new reported cases. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 124 and 25 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 51 new COVID-19-related deaths.
In Riverside County, there were 319 new reported cases on Thursday. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations have increased by 4%, with 118 and six COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has reported 17 new COVID-19-related deaths since Sept. 6.