Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/16/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 297 new reported cases. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 124 and 25 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 51 new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 319 new reported cases on Thursday. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations have increased by 4%, with 118 and six COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has reported 17 new COVID-19-related deaths since Sept. 6.