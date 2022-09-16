© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/16/22

KVCR
Published September 16, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Radoslav Zilinsky
/
Getty Images
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Since Sept. 6, new COVID-19 cases have continued to decrease in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 297 new reported cases. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 124 and 25 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 51 new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 319 new reported cases on Thursday. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations have increased by 4%, with 118 and six COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has reported 17 new COVID-19-related deaths since Sept. 6.

Tags
Local News COVID-19San Bernardino CountyRiverside County