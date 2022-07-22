Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/22/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since July 14, hospitalizations have increased by 1%, with 239 and 17 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported six new COVID-19-related deaths.