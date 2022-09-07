© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/7/22

KVCR
Published September 7, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Radoslav Zilinsky
/
Getty Images
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Since Aug. 30, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to decrease in both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 500 new reported cases. Since Aug. 30, hospitalizations decreased by 17%, with 141 and 19 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported five new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 494 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since Aug. 30, hospitalizations have decreased by 17%, with 113 and 14 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths since Aug. 30.

Tags

Local News COVID-19San Bernardino CountyRiverside County