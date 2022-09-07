Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/7/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 500 new reported cases. Since Aug. 30, hospitalizations decreased by 17%, with 141 and 19 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported five new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 494 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since Aug. 30, hospitalizations have decreased by 17%, with 113 and 14 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths since Aug. 30.