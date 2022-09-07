Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/7/22
Since Aug. 30, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to decrease in both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.
On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 500 new reported cases. Since Aug. 30, hospitalizations decreased by 17%, with 141 and 19 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported five new COVID-19-related deaths.
In Riverside County, there were 494 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since Aug. 30, hospitalizations have decreased by 17%, with 113 and 14 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths since Aug. 30.