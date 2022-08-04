© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22

KVCR
Published August 4, 2022
Over the last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased in both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on Thursday. Since July 26, hospitalizations have decreased by 11%, with 223 and 23 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported four new COVID-19-related deaths.

