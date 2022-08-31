© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/31/22

KVCR
Published August 31, 2022 at 7:45 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Radoslav Zilinsky
/
Getty Images
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Since Aug. 24, COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to decrease in both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 616 new reported cases. Since Aug. 24, hospitalizations decreased by 5%, with 172 and 17 COVID-19 ICU cases. San Bernardino County had no updated COVID-19-related death numbers for this week.

In Riverside County, there were 590 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since Aug. 24, hospitalizations have decreased by 14%, with 137 and 12 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has reported eight new COVID-19-related deaths since Aug. 24.

