Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/31/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 616 new reported cases. Since Aug. 24, hospitalizations decreased by 5%, with 172 and 17 COVID-19 ICU cases. San Bernardino County had no updated COVID-19-related death numbers for this week.

In Riverside County, there were 590 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since Aug. 24, hospitalizations have decreased by 14%, with 137 and 12 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has reported eight new COVID-19-related deaths since Aug. 24.