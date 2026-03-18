© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Veterans, native and environmental groups raising concerns about President Trump's BLM nominee

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published March 18, 2026 at 4:54 PM PDT
Wikimedia Commons

Veterans, Native tribes and environmental groups are raising concerns about the future of public lands in the Mojave Desert as President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management faces confirmation.

The Vet Voice Foundation says public lands in the Mojave provide veterans with job opportunities, as well as physical and mental health benefits tied to time spent in nature.

But advocates say those benefits could be at risk depending on how the agency is led.

Steve Pearce, Trump’s nominee to oversee the Bureau of Land Management, said during his Senate confirmation hearing last month that he plans to consult with stakeholders on the future of places like the Chuckwalla National Monument.

Still, some remain unconvinced.

“He has said over and over again that public lands should be sold off,” said Janessa Goldbeck of the Vet Voice Foundation. “If he’s confirmed, he’ll oversee hundreds of millions of acres across the country and hundreds of thousands here in California.”

California Sen. Alex Padilla, who was the Senator helping lead the questioning during Pearce’s confirmation, echoed those concerns in a video statement. Padilla said public lands should remain protected.

“These lands belong to the public and should be preserved for future generations, not sold to the highest bidder,” Padilla said.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria