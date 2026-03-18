Veterans, native and environmental groups raising concerns about President Trump's BLM nominee

Veterans, Native tribes and environmental groups are raising concerns about the future of public lands in the Mojave Desert as President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management faces confirmation.

The Vet Voice Foundation says public lands in the Mojave provide veterans with job opportunities, as well as physical and mental health benefits tied to time spent in nature.

But advocates say those benefits could be at risk depending on how the agency is led.

Steve Pearce, Trump’s nominee to oversee the Bureau of Land Management, said during his Senate confirmation hearing last month that he plans to consult with stakeholders on the future of places like the Chuckwalla National Monument.

Still, some remain unconvinced.

“He has said over and over again that public lands should be sold off,” said Janessa Goldbeck of the Vet Voice Foundation. “If he’s confirmed, he’ll oversee hundreds of millions of acres across the country and hundreds of thousands here in California.”

California Sen. Alex Padilla, who was the Senator helping lead the questioning during Pearce’s confirmation, echoed those concerns in a video statement. Padilla said public lands should remain protected.

“These lands belong to the public and should be preserved for future generations, not sold to the highest bidder,” Padilla said.