Inland Empire reacts to sexual abuse by late Cesar Chavez

The Inland Empire is reacting to the bombshell allegations that César Chávez, the labor movement icon, sexually abused women and young girls.

A New York Times investigation published this week reported allegations made by several women that Chávez raped them. Two of the women said they were young girls at the time of the alleged abuse.

The third woman is Dolores Huerta, 95, who co-founded the United Farm Workers Union with Chávez .

Huerta said in a statement , “As a young mother in the 1960s, I experienced two separate sexual encounters with César. The first time I was manipulated and pressured into having sex with him, and I didn’t feel I could say no because he was someone that I admired, my boss, and the leader of the movement I had already devoted years of my life to. The second time I was forced, against my will, and in an environment where I felt trapped.”

Huerta said she gave birth to two children fathered by Chávez and arranged for them to be raised by other families.

Now, leaders across the Inland Empire, which has several memorials and streets dedicated to Chávez , are reacting to the allegations.

Mark Ramos, president of UFCW Local 1428 in Claremont, said the allegations are disturbing and disappointing.

“It pivots to sympathy for Dolores Huerta and the other victims, knowing that someone used a position of power to take advantage of others while outwardly portraying themselves as something completely different,” said Ramos.

Ramos said the news about Chávez is especially upsetting to him because the labor movement tries to give everyone a seat at the table.

“If I'm totally honest with you… a quote that I would use from César Chávez was that, you know, the fight was never about lettuce, it was always about people,” said Mark Ramos, president of UFCW Local 1428 in Claremont. “And I think that here, the fight was never about César. It was always about people.”

Ramos said it’s easy to make people into heroes, and this news is a reminder that people shouldn’t be idolized.

The city of Riverside, which has a statue dedicated to Chaves, said in a statement they’re “aware of the reports involving the alleged conduct of the late César Chávez. Like a lot of Californians, we are shocked by the reports and processing potential next steps.”