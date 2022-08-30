© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Riverside County cool centers open as heat wave hits region

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 30, 2022 at 8:15 AM PDT
Photo of a Riverside County "Cool & Warm Center" sign.

With temperatures forecasted to be over 100 degrees over the next week, Riverside County will be opening its over 70 cool centers.

The Community Action Partnership of Riverside County (CAPRC) oversees the cool center program. "Our program is really geared towards helping low-income families have a cool space to save money on electricity," said CAPRC executive director Karla López del Río.

While at the various centers, visitors will have access to water, snacks, and other county programs. "We provide them with connections to programs that have to do with energy and utility assistance," said López del Río.

Other assistance programs may be available depending on the city the center is in. All 74 Riverside County cool centers will remain open as long as temperatures are 97 degrees or higher. You can find a complete list of the county's cool centers here.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
