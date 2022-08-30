Riverside County cool centers open as heat wave hits region

The Community Action Partnership of Riverside County (CAPRC) oversees the cool center program. "Our program is really geared towards helping low-income families have a cool space to save money on electricity," said CAPRC executive director Karla López del Río.

While at the various centers, visitors will have access to water, snacks, and other county programs. "We provide them with connections to programs that have to do with energy and utility assistance," said López del Río.

Other assistance programs may be available depending on the city the center is in. All 74 Riverside County cool centers will remain open as long as temperatures are 97 degrees or higher. You can find a complete list of the county's cool centers here.