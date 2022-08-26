Riverside County hosting introduction to climate change class on August 27th

The class will be through the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources (RCDWR). "The introduction to climate change class provides a general understanding of the causes and impacts of climate change," said RCDWR recycling specialist Lissette Ochoa.

Ochoa says the course will discuss the fundamentals of climate change. "People will also understand climate change impacts," Ochoa said. "Such as the current conditions and trends, threats to environment ecosystems, and climate-related to health risks and vulnerabilities."

But it's just not this course that the county department offers. "We offer free educational classes throughout the year available to all age groups and educational backgrounds," Ochoa said. Some of their other courses include classes on composting, green landscaping, and making a home zero waste. You can find a complete list of the county's free class offerings at www.rcwaste.org/classes.