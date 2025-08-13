8/13 KVCR Midday News: SB Councilwoman Accuses Police Chief of Blackmail, JFK Memorial Hospital Nurses Host Picket, Americans Drinking Less Alcohol, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. SB Councilwoman accused police chief of blackmail.

2. Authorities are saying little about the arrest of a Menifee police officer on sexual assault allegations.

3. One of the candidates running for CA governor faces potential conflicts due to her spouse.

4. JFK Memorial Hospital nurses host informational picket in Indio.

5. Many Americans are rethinking alcohol, according to a new poll.