KVCR Midday News: Body of Palm Springs woman who died in 9/11 attacks found two decades later
Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:
1. A Palm Springs woman killed in the September 11 attacks has been identified more than two decades later. NPR.
2. California’s Democratic state lawmakers have until August 22nd to qualify a controversial measure for the state’s November ballot — a measure that would potentially counter Republican-led redistricting plans in Texas. CapRadio.
3. Kounalakis becomes latest Democrat to drop run for governor. KQED/CalMatters.