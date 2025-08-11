KVCR Midday News: Body of Palm Springs woman who died in 9/11 attacks found two decades later

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A Palm Springs woman killed in the September 11 attacks has been identified more than two decades later. NPR.

2. California’s Democratic state lawmakers have until August 22nd to qualify a controversial measure for the state’s November ballot — a measure that would potentially counter Republican-led redistricting plans in Texas. CapRadio.

3. Kounalakis becomes latest Democrat to drop run for governor. KQED/CalMatters.

