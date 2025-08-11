© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR Midday News: Body of Palm Springs woman who died in 9/11 attacks found two decades later

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published August 11, 2025 at 12:24 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. A Palm Springs woman killed in the September 11 attacks has been identified more than two decades later. NPR.

2. California’s Democratic state lawmakers have until August 22nd to qualify a controversial measure for the state’s November ballot — a measure that would potentially counter Republican-led redistricting plans in Texas. CapRadio.

3. Kounalakis becomes latest Democrat to drop run for governor. KQED/CalMatters.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria
Related Content