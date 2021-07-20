-
Windy conditions, low humidity and dry brush accelerated the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino Mountains Wednesday night. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson reports…
Santa Ana winds caused the El Dorado Fire to flare up Tuesday evening to 11,479 acres, prompting new evacuation warnings. But KVCR’s Megan Jamerson…
Firefighters are continuing their work to contain the El Dorado fire above Yucaipa—which has burned 10,574 acres and is 16 percent contained as of…
Lillian speaks with Kathleen Opliger, Interim Deputy Chief for San Bernardino County Fire and Incident Commander for the XBO Incident Management Team.…
San Bernardino County fire agencies are joining together to provide uninterrupted services during the coronavirus pandemic.At a press conference in San…