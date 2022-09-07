© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Wednesday Update: Fairview Fire and Radford Fire

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
FcAa1FAakAAunm5.jpg
CAL FIRE / Riverside County Fire Department
/
Twitter
A photo of the Fairview Fire that broke out on the southern end of Hemet on Sept. 5, 2022.

The Fairview Fire has now burned around 4,500 acres and is 5% contained. The Radford Fire is 2% contained and has burned 917 acres.

Last Updated: 9/7/2022 at 1 a.m.

FAIRVIEW FIRE:
The Fairview Fire broke out Monday. Firefighters are facing scorching heat as they work to contain the blaze. CAL FIRE Captain Richard Cordova described it as a constant battle. "They're out there continuing to work hard, but they also have to contend with the heat."

As of Tuesday night, the fire was about 5% contained. Captain Cordova is hopeful that conditions will continue to improve this week. He said they had a lot of resources fighting the fire Tuesday.

During the initial outbreak of the blaze, two residents were killed attempting to escape. Another person who was with those two was also injured and transported to the hospital to be treated for severe burns. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Individuals seeking shelter during the evacuation can go to Tahquitz High School at 4425 Tital Trail, Hemet, CA 92545.

Individuals living in the foothills of Hemet Valley, south of Thornton Avenue, north of Polly Butte Road, west of Fairview Avenue, and east of State Street have all been ordered to evacuate. Additionally, people living south of Stetson, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Fairview Avenue, and east of State Street have also been put under evacuation orders.

RADFORD FIRE:
The Radford Fire also began Monday and is burning south of Big Bear Lake. That fire is currently 2% contained and has burned 917 acres. You can find an interactive map with the most up-to-date evacuation areas here.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
