© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local

South Fire Grows to 900 Acres

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 27, 2021 at 8:27 AM PDT
2021_08_26-19.58.29.227-CDT.jpeg
San Bernardino National Forest
/
InciWeb

The South Fire near Lytle Creek has grown to 900 acres, is 10% contained, and has destroyed no further structures.

Lisa Cox, a Public Information Officer with the San Bernardino National Forest, spoke with KVCR's Jonathan Linden for the latest on the South Fire.

Cox said the fire grew by 220 acres yesterday afternoon but did not grow overnight. She said, "Firefighters are going to work really hard today to continue to gain that containment line around the perimeter of the fire."

Firefighters fighting the South Fire are having to deal with steep terrain, which is limiting what they can do by foot. Cox said, "We have air resources that are assisting in cooling down the edge of the fire front, but we still need to get firefighters in there to dig hand lines where they can."

Saturday will mark a transition for teams battling the blaze, with crews coming in from the Los Padres National Forest, Angeles National Forest, and the Cleveland National Forest to give current teams a break.

Cox also wanted to make clear that mandatory evacuations are still in place in the communities of Lytle Creek and evacuation warnings in surround communities.

For the latest formation on evacuations zones and centers, you can go to the South Fires page on InciWeb at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7822/.

Tags

LocalSan Bernardino County FireSouth FireSan Bernardino CountySan Bernardino National Forest
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden