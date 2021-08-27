South Fire Grows to 900 Acres

Lisa Cox, a Public Information Officer with the San Bernardino National Forest, spoke with KVCR's Jonathan Linden for the latest on the South Fire.

Cox said the fire grew by 220 acres yesterday afternoon but did not grow overnight. She said, "Firefighters are going to work really hard today to continue to gain that containment line around the perimeter of the fire."

Firefighters fighting the South Fire are having to deal with steep terrain, which is limiting what they can do by foot. Cox said, "We have air resources that are assisting in cooling down the edge of the fire front, but we still need to get firefighters in there to dig hand lines where they can."

Saturday will mark a transition for teams battling the blaze, with crews coming in from the Los Padres National Forest, Angeles National Forest, and the Cleveland National Forest to give current teams a break.

Cox also wanted to make clear that mandatory evacuations are still in place in the communities of Lytle Creek and evacuation warnings in surround communities.

For the latest formation on evacuations zones and centers, you can go to the South Fires page on InciWeb at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7822/.

