How The Highlander Keeps Its Newspapers Alive In A Technologically Advancing World

Jade Arayata: With 91.9 KVCR News, I’m Jade “JJ” Arayata. Technology in the modern day is constantly evolving and improving. However, all things must end, and the tech that used to dominate the market eventually becomes outdated. When something hits this period, there’s a small chance that it gets revived through those who honor the craft. In UCR, this idea takes the form of a club that continues the art of newspapers. Why don’t you introduce yourself?

Mata Elangovan: My name’s Mata Elangovan, I’m a third-year media and cultural studies and gender and sexualities major and I use she-her pronouns.

Jade Arayata: Mata is the managing editor of The Highlander, UCR’s newspaper club that distributes newspapers on campus every week.

Mata Elangovan: The Highlander is UCR's entirely student-run newspaper, from the writing, to the production, to the marketing, to the business. Everything is run by students, and its primary purpose is to spread information to the student body that is relevant for them.

Jade Arayata: Mata started getting interested in news in high school, then joined as a photographer for The Highlander at the beginning of the academic year. After observing multiple Teacher Assistant protests, she decided to switch from photography to editing, which led to her becoming a news editor. For jobs, The Highlander has many positions. This includes the editor-in-chief, managing editor, section leaders, photographers, videographers, production, and marketing team.

Mata Elangovan: We have a lot of people working on the paper!

Jade Arayata: The Highlander does extensive research to represent the student body. This includes sections like local news, sports news, opinions, features, and the radar that brings art performances or internet reviews to life. Getting this kind of info starts with being open. Every conversation starts with a preface on who the interviewer is, their relationship to The Highlander, and why they’re interested in speaking to a specific group.

Mata Elangovan: As long as we’re honest about what we’re doing and why we’re doing it, people will more or less be honest with us back.

Jade Arayata: Building strong relationships with these groups allows for better communication and connection.

Mata Elangovan: Me, personally, I'm interested in the politics behind being a student parent, as well as a protest that happened on campus and stuff like that. So I made sure I built connections with student parents on campus with the various organizations as well as the various student leaders of those, uh, organizations that typically host protests arguing for rights.

Jade Arayata: The Highlander has been a part of UCR since 1958, and every issue since then has been archived. As time passes, they’ve recognized one pressing problem.

Mata Elangovan: Print is more or less going out of style. A lot of people don't subscribe to print newspapers anymore and that does apply on this university.

Jade Arayata: They distribute new issues every Thursday, where students, professors, and the rest of the public can pick one up. Public engagement changes every week.

Mata Elangovan: I wish I knew the number and even then it's hard to say because some weeks our stands are completely empty and we get flabbergasted ‘cause we're like, what did we even put in the newspaper this week that made all these people want to read it, right? And other weeks we have like almost full stands and we're like, okay, there's a few things we got to change and improve to get more readership.

Jade Arayata: To combat this variability, The Highlander has moved to social media to build rampart for the club. They’ve even made a website where more people can better access the news.

Mata Elangovan: We are aware of the fact that print journalism is dying, but I love it when I go around campus and I see someone open up the newspaper doing the crossword. It's like, wow, people really do still read physical prints, and that's just amazing to see.

Jade Arayata: This isn’t the only reason why newspapers are present within UCR. It also comes from how The Highlander pushes students through civic engagement. They are strict in providing neutral standpoints, especially in their news section. This was a source of tension between Mata and her values.

Mata Elangovan: One thing that always ate me up last year as news editor is that when I would go out and cover protests, I knew I wouldn't be able to join them. I knew I wouldn't be able to support them. I knew I wouldn't be able to get close to any of the people in them because I was always afraid that people would accuse me of being biased, right? In the pursuit of trying to lift up other people's voices, I had also lost my own. And I realized I can't be completely unbiased and not speak my truth about absolutely everything going on around me. I have to pick and choose my battles.

Jade Arayata: Not only did The Highlander allow Mata to pursue her passions, but it also allowed her to reflect on what type of person she wanted to be.

Mata Elangovan: Before I came to college, I was very withdrawn, very shy. I didn't really speak up much. You wouldn't catch me talking to anyone on campus. Now I could go see Chancellor Wilcox on the streets and I'd be like, oh my God, man, dab me up. How are you doing? So I feel like personally, I have grown into a more comfortable version of myself. Academically, it's also taught me to just be passionate about my interests. And the Highlander reminds me that like, if all these other people can do it, I can do it too.

Jade Arayata: Technology will constantly improve, but it never forgets where it came from. The Highlander is a staple of student determination, involvement, and growth. That’s how this medium thrives, and it all starts by picking up the newspaper. This is Jade “JJ” Arayata with 91.9 KVCR news, signing off.

Additional Notes:

For UCR students who are interested in getting involved: The Highlander has writers meetings at 5:15 PM every Monday on the first floor of the hub. They are right next to ASPB with a blackboard in front and the words ‘Highlander Newspaper’ on the window. The office is open every week from Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM. There are many people there who will be happy to talk to you about what work they do and what work they can offer. There is tabling at the Belltower every Wednesday from 10 AM to 1 PM, where you could also ask to be on The Highlander’s mailing list or gain the contact info for a certain editor. If none of those times work out from you, almost every person in the paper is willing to get your email from you and set up a time that works for you.

The Highlander is always looking for more writers, photographers, and videographers. Applications for senior staff writer positions next year open every spring. Senior staff writers get paid through stipend except for the advertising reps, who are paid on an hourly basis.