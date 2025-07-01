Dozens rally in Hesperia to urge Rep. Obernolte to vote no on Trump-backed Medicaid cuts

Dozens flooded Congressman Jay Obernolte’s (CA-23) office in Hesperia on Tuesday. They were there to rally against the Medicaid cuts in President Trump’s megabill... and to ask Obernolte, a Republican, to vote no.

Obernolte was in D.C.—not Hesperia—when a group led by the National Nurses Union showed up to his district office.

The group says they’re worried what will happen if the bill passes.

According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 46 percent of Obernolte’s constituents are enrolled in Medicaid.

"I'm afraid that people are not going to be coming in to have services that they need, you know, in fear that they're not going to be able to afford it, or that they're going to be turned away,” said Amber Maldonado, an ICU nurse at Community Hospital of San Bernardino.

The Congressional Budget Office found some 97,000 in Obernolte’s district would lose their health insurance if the bill passes.

A spokesman for Obernolte said in an email the congressman is reviewing the amended bill before Wednesday’s vote.

Correction: An earlier version incorrectly referred to National Nurses United as the "National Nurses Union."