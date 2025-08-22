Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/22/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran is calling for an independent investigation into the shooting by Customs and Border Patrol officers into he car of an immigrant they were trying to detain..

2. Now that Texas is going ahead with its redistricting of congressional districts to benefit Republicans, California will try to counter with a plan to benefit Democrats. Two Inland Empire veteran GOP congressmen would find their districts targeted.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

