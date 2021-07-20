-
Hundreds of endangered frogs were re-introduced into the San Bernardino National Forest on July 8. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on the project to save…
San Bernardino National Forest officials are asking for public comments on a proposed wildfire prevention project for the Lytle Creek Area. Lytle Creek…
Winter weather arrived December 28 in the San Bernardino Mountains, with snowfall expected to reach 4,000 feet. The U.S. Forest Service has a few…
San Bernardino National Forest officials warn peak fire season is not yet over and are asking residents to keep on guard while enjoying the forest this…
San Bernardino National Forest officials announced yesterday that three major Inland Empire fires are now 100% contained. The Apple, El Dorado, and Snow…
Local wilderness areas are joining National Parks as popular recreation areas during the coronavirus pandemic. Now with recent overcrowding on trails in…
A team of scientists and conservationists released more than 250 endangered frogs back into their native habitat in the San Bernardino National Forest on…
Visitors to the San Bernardino National Forest will be able to access any part of the preserve for free tomorrow (Saturday) in celebration of National…
In spite of concerns by environmentalists, the U.S. Forest Service is moving ahead with the process of permitting the Nestle company to continue…
[UPDATED FRIDAY 10:15PM 6/26/15]The Lake fire has now exceeded 30,000 acres burned, but firefighters managed to raise containment from 19 percent…