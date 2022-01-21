Vice President Harris Announcing Wildfire Relief Funding in Visiting San Bernardino

Harris will announce 1.3 Billion Dollars in disaster relief funding for the U.S. Forest Service. Nearly half of that will go to California.

The money will help pay for things like reforestation and clean up of hazardous materials. Harris is also expected to discuss a 48-billion dollar federal investment in projects meant to reduce wildfire threats and create more drought-resistant landscapes.

As part of her visit, she’ll tour the San Bernardino National Forest and get a briefing on the 2022 fire season. Over the last two years, CalFire says more than 6 and half million acres have burned in the state.