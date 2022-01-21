© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
California News

Vice President Harris Announcing Wildfire Relief Funding in Visiting San Bernardino

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published January 21, 2022 at 7:40 AM PST
46823600565_4281716009_o.jpg
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Then U.S. Senator Kamala Harris speaking at the 2019 National Forum on Wages and Working People in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting San Bernardino on Jan. 21 and is expected to announce a major federal investment in wildfire prevention.

Harris will announce 1.3 Billion Dollars in disaster relief funding for the U.S. Forest Service. Nearly half of that will go to California.

The money will help pay for things like reforestation and clean up of hazardous materials. Harris is also expected to discuss a 48-billion dollar federal investment in projects meant to reduce wildfire threats and create more drought-resistant landscapes.

As part of her visit, she’ll tour the San Bernardino National Forest and get a briefing on the 2022 fire season. Over the last two years, CalFire says more than 6 and half million acres have burned in the state.

Tags

California NewsKamala HarrisCity of San BernardinoSan Bernardino National Forest
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden