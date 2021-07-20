-
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.This week KVCR's Megan…
-
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region. This week KVCR's Megan…
-
On Christmas Day, a documentary film on the city of San Bernardino called Berdoo will premiere on YouTube. The film is the creation of Executive Producer…
-
State Representative Pete Aguilar announced Tuesday the city of San Bernardino’s Police Department is receiving another round of federal grant funding.…
-
For the first time, San Bernardino County is using goats in their fire prevention measures. The animals are used to clear dry grasses in undeveloped areas…
-
The loud booms and cracks of fireworks are on the rise as the July 4 holiday nears. In an effort to deter illegal use this year, the City of San…
-
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A proposal for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services to take over patrol and impoundment duties in San Bernardino sank…
-
New San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia wants the city to pay for additional staff positions in the Mayor's office, according to a report in the San…
-
San Bernardino Mayor Carey Davis is refusing to concede the election... although he has reportedly applied for a new political job. KVCR's Katy Trojano…
-
The San Bernardino City Council has chosen not to respond to a letter from the White House requesting its support for President Trump's latest Supreme…