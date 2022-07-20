© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Family of Rob Adams demands justice after fatal police shooting

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM PDT
IMG_4681.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Tamika Deavila King, mother of Rob Adams, speaking during a July 20, 2022 press conference.

Community members in San Bernardino are demanding justice after a 23-year-old Black man was shot and killed Saturday by police, while he was running away.

Tamika Deavila King was talking to her son Rob Adams on the phone when he suddenly dropped off. "And all I heard after that was gunshots, and he'd never told me goodbye." Deavila King said.

Adams was fatally shot by police in a San Bernardino parking lot. According to security camera footage, two officers showed up in an unmarked car. Seconds after exiting their vehicle, shots were fired as Adams ran in the opposite direction.

Police say Adams was carrying a gun and was displaying the weapon when officers drove up. But family members dispute that story. And say he was holding his cell phone, not a firearm. 

SBPDAdamsShootingScreenshop.png
San Bernardino Police Department
/
A screenshot of footage released by the San Bernardino Police Department.

"Rob Adams was running away. He posed no threat. When that officer shot him multiple times in the back," said civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Crump is representing the family along with a team of local attorneys, who plan to file a lawsuit this week. 

The police department has released a video response with clips from body camera footage. In the video, Police Chief Darren Goodman says officers gave verbal commands, but the video doesn't include audio from that confrontation. "Fearing that bystanders or the officer's lives were in danger, one of the officers fired his gun striking Adams," said San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman.

Adams' father, Robert, says his son's life was taken too soon. And that he had plans to go to college and pursue a business management degree. "He was a good kid. To see my son gets shot multiple times in the back," Adams said. "What father will want to see the kid killed on a video."

Police have not released the names of the officers involved and did not say whether they had been placed on leave. From 2016 to 2020, the San Bernardino police department reported to the California Department of Justice that officers shot and killed 13 men.

City of San Bernardino San Bernardino Police Department
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
