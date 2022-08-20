© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Autopsy report says Rob Adams was shot 7 times in the back by San Bernardino police

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM PDT
20220819_200440659_iOS.png
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Robert Adams (father of Rob Adams) and civil rights attorney Ben Crump holding their fists in the air during a August 19, 2022 press conference.

According to an independent autopsy report released Friday, Rob Adams was shot seven times in the back while running away from San Bernardino police.

The autopsy report comes one month after San Bernardino police killed Rob Adams. Police fatally shot Adams in a San Bernardino parking lot on July 16, 2022.

The San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) says Adams was carrying a gun and was displaying the weapon when officers drove up. According to security camera footage of the incident, two officers showed up in an unmarked car. Five seconds after the officer exited their vehicle; they fired shots as Adams ran in the opposite direction.

At the Friday news conference with Adams' family, civil rights attorney Ben Crump revealed all seven shots that hit Adams entered his back. "So what does that tell us? That they were not threatened by a black man running away from them," Crump said. "There was no reason for them to shoot this black man running away from them seven times."

Crump says the family intends to file a lawsuit. The SBPD has not released their investigation and declined to comment on the autopsy report.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
