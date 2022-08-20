Autopsy report says Rob Adams was shot 7 times in the back by San Bernardino police

The autopsy report comes one month after San Bernardino police killed Rob Adams. Police fatally shot Adams in a San Bernardino parking lot on July 16, 2022.

The San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) says Adams was carrying a gun and was displaying the weapon when officers drove up. According to security camera footage of the incident, two officers showed up in an unmarked car. Five seconds after the officer exited their vehicle; they fired shots as Adams ran in the opposite direction.

At the Friday news conference with Adams' family, civil rights attorney Ben Crump revealed all seven shots that hit Adams entered his back. "So what does that tell us? That they were not threatened by a black man running away from them," Crump said. "There was no reason for them to shoot this black man running away from them seven times."

Crump says the family intends to file a lawsuit. The SBPD has not released their investigation and declined to comment on the autopsy report.