Local News

Young black man is dead after officer-involved shooting in San Bernardino

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM PDT
SBJulyShooting.png
Shaun King
/
Facebook
A screenshot of a July 16 video that shows Roberts Adams running from uniformed officers emerging from an unmarked vehicle.

New surveillance video raises questions and anger.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday when officers were investigating complaints about an illegal gambling facility.

The surveillance video shows two uniformed officers exiting an unmarked police vehicle and then running towards Robert Adams. Quickly following that initial reaction, the officers shot Adams in the back while he was running away. Adams later died in the hospital.

In a press release, the San Bernardino Police Department said that Adams was armed during the encounter, that they were aware of the footage, and that they were still investigating the incident.

Additionally, Police Chief Darren Goodman asked that community members withhold their judgment on the situation until the department has all the available facts and details.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
