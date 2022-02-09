© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia Vetoes Proposed Ballot Initiative

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published February 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM PST
JohnValdiviaSpeaking.png
City of San Bernardino
/
San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia speaking during a City Council meeting on Dec. 1.

San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia has vetoed a proposed ballot measure that would have altered the way the city's mayor was appointed.

The proposed ballot initiative would have let city residents decide if they'd like the position of mayor to remain a citywide contest or a position filled by a different city councilmember every year.

The news comes as just last month the council voted to reduce the mayor's salary by 56%, with the change taking effect after the mayor's current term.

Mayor Valdivia told the San Bernardino Sun that the proposed measure was a distraction, and that the city council continues to be distracted with non-essential issues.

Councilmembers Sandra Ibarra and Damon Alexander opposed the ballot initiative in the vote last week, with Councilmember Ben Reynoso abstaining.

San Bernardino
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
