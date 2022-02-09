San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia Vetoes Proposed Ballot Initiative

The proposed ballot initiative would have let city residents decide if they'd like the position of mayor to remain a citywide contest or a position filled by a different city councilmember every year.

The news comes as just last month the council voted to reduce the mayor's salary by 56%, with the change taking effect after the mayor's current term.

Mayor Valdivia told the San Bernardino Sun that the proposed measure was a distraction, and that the city council continues to be distracted with non-essential issues.

Councilmembers Sandra Ibarra and Damon Alexander opposed the ballot initiative in the vote last week, with Councilmember Ben Reynoso abstaining.