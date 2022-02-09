San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia Vetoes Proposed Ballot Initiative
San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia has vetoed a proposed ballot measure that would have altered the way the city's mayor was appointed.
The proposed ballot initiative would have let city residents decide if they'd like the position of mayor to remain a citywide contest or a position filled by a different city councilmember every year.
The news comes as just last month the council voted to reduce the mayor's salary by 56%, with the change taking effect after the mayor's current term.
Mayor Valdivia told the San Bernardino Sun that the proposed measure was a distraction, and that the city council continues to be distracted with non-essential issues.
Councilmembers Sandra Ibarra and Damon Alexander opposed the ballot initiative in the vote last week, with Councilmember Ben Reynoso abstaining.