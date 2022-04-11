San Bernardino Valley College breaks ground on new $95 million technology building

The new facility will cost around $95 million dollars and replace the previous technology building that was built in 1965. "Inside, we're going to provide hands-on, collaborative training designed to get students hired," said San Bernardino Valley College Interim President Scott Thayer.

Thayer says the new building will transform lives and offer courses for several different careers. "We will prepare students for good-paying jobs in electric automotive repair, water inspection technology, modern machining, HVAC technology, and so much more," Thayer said.

Saiful - Bouquet Structural Engineers / www.saifulbouquet.com A digital rendering of the San Bernardino Valley College Applied Technology Building. It's set to open in 2025.

A significant portion of the building funds are coming from Measure CC, which passed in 2018, as well as from a California matching program.

Redlands U.S. Congressman Pete Aguilar attended the event and said the new facility will mean modernization, infrastructure, and job creation for future valley college students. "This is just an amazing day for San Bernardino Valley College and our region because we're going to be able to pave the way for new jobs and to train our young people (and) give them the skill set to succeed in the next economy," Aguilar said.

The building will take three years to complete and is set to open in 2025. KVCR is located on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College and is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.