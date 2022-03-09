Airline to offer daily flight to San Francisco out of San Bernardino International Airport

Breeze Airways will be offering direct flights to San Francisco, which will become the first-ever commercial passenger flights out of the San Bernardino International Airport.

Speaking with the San Bernardino Sun, airport aviation director Mark Gibbs said that the Inland Empire region is underserved from an air service standpoint and that they're excited to deliver a great air travel experience to the community.

Breeze Airways will have a flight headed to San Francisco every day at 8 AM starting August 4th, with a return flight from San Francisco landing just before noon.