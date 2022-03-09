© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Airline to offer daily flight to San Francisco out of San Bernardino International Airport

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published March 9, 2022 at 9:30 AM PST
Breeze Airways has announced that it would be offering flights out of San Bernardino International Airport starting in August.

Breeze Airways will be offering direct flights to San Francisco, which will become the first-ever commercial passenger flights out of the San Bernardino International Airport.

Speaking with the San Bernardino Sun, airport aviation director Mark Gibbs said that the Inland Empire region is underserved from an air service standpoint and that they're excited to deliver a great air travel experience to the community.

Breeze Airways will have a flight headed to San Francisco every day at 8 AM starting August 4th, with a return flight from San Francisco landing just before noon.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
