California Democrats have wrapped up their state party convention in San Francisco, where they heard from 14 of the 23 declared presidential candidates.…
California Senator Kamala Harris recently claimed the Trump administration is “raiding money" from military pensions to pay for the border wall.Cap…
California Senator Kamala Harris recently claimed that student loan debt has spiked one hundred seventy percent in America since 2006. And she said it’s…
Early in her run for president, California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris has presented herself as a 'progressive prosecutor'... someone who pushed for…
California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris announced yesterday that she's running for president in 2020. But some news anchors and pundits still can't…
The Trump Administration attacked Senator Kamala Harris this week - claiming on the official White House Twitter account that the California Democrat is…
From Morning Edition this morning, California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris talks with NPR's Rachel Martin about how social media companies have responded…
Poll: Support For Dianne Feinstein Reelection Lagging; Kamala Harris Shouldn't Run For President YetA new statewide poll from UC Berkeley has some mixed news for California U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris. KQED's Scott Shafer filed this…
California Democratic U.S. Senator Kamala Harris came to the Inland Empire yesterday (Thursday) to visit a modern job training center in Fontana that…
In her first official speech on the U.S. Senate floor, Senator Kamala Harris blasted President Trump's recent immigration actions. The California Democrat…