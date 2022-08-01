© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Mudslide northeast of Yuicpa causes highway closure in San Bernardino Mountains

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
FZCFfhnVQAEOOwI.jpg
Caltrans District 8
/
Twitter
Cars seen stuck in mud in debris along Highway 38 near the mountain community of Angeles Oaks.

Over the weekend, heavy rains triggered mudslides near Angeles Oaks in the San Bernardino Mountains, which resulted in the closure of a section of Highway 38.

The mudslides occurred Sunday afternoon along Highway 38, near burn scars left from the 2020 El Dorado fire. As a result, a full closure was put in place between Jenks Lake Road and Valley of the Falls Drive, which is just northeast of Yucaipa.

According to the San Bernardino Sun, witness reports to the California Highway Patrol said around 30 cars were stuck in mudflows near the small community of Angeles Oaks. As of 8:00 a.m Monday, the closure remains in place.

Tags

Local News San Bernardino mountainsSan Bernardino National Forest
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden