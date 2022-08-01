Mudslide northeast of Yuicpa causes highway closure in San Bernardino Mountains

The mudslides occurred Sunday afternoon along Highway 38, near burn scars left from the 2020 El Dorado fire. As a result, a full closure was put in place between Jenks Lake Road and Valley of the Falls Drive, which is just northeast of Yucaipa.

Hwy 38 closed at Valley of the Falls Dr. Due to mud on the roadway near Angelus Oaks. Please find alternate route to mountain communities. Please heed flash flood warnings. pic.twitter.com/2RDhX7rWQJ — Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) July 31, 2022

According to the San Bernardino Sun, witness reports to the California Highway Patrol said around 30 cars were stuck in mudflows near the small community of Angeles Oaks. As of 8:00 a.m Monday, the closure remains in place.