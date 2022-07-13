© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Forest Service seeking public comment for proposed prescribed burn near Angeles Oaks

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM PDT
44174521415_b7c318de45_o.jpg
Zach Behrens
/
San Bernardino National Forest
A Forest Service official conducting a prescribed burn in the San Jacinto Mountains in January of 2018.

Officials with the San Bernardino National Forest are proposing a prescribed fire burn and are seeking public comment on the issue.

The San Bernardino National Forrest is prescribing the burn for a 6,000-acre area near the community of Angeles Oaks, which is about 14 miles north of Yucaipa.

In a press release, mountain top acting district ranger Scott Eliason said that the area needs a low-intensity prescribed fire to improve the forest and wildlife habitat.

The national forest is taking comments till Aug. 12 to help identify any key issues that might be of concern for residents. Comments can be submitted electronically through the project's web page by following the “Comment/Object on Project” link on the right side of the page.

For individuals that have any further questions concerning the proposal or need assistance submitting paper comments, they can contact forester Josh Kursky at the San Jacinto Ranger District Office at P.O. Box 518, Idyllwild, CA, or by emailing him at joshua.kursky@usda.gov. They ask that you use “South Fork Prescribed Fire" in the email's subject line.

Tags

Local News San Bernardino National Forest
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden