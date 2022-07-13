Forest Service seeking public comment for proposed prescribed burn near Angeles Oaks

The San Bernardino National Forrest is prescribing the burn for a 6,000-acre area near the community of Angeles Oaks, which is about 14 miles north of Yucaipa.

In a press release, mountain top acting district ranger Scott Eliason said that the area needs a low-intensity prescribed fire to improve the forest and wildlife habitat.

The national forest is taking comments till Aug. 12 to help identify any key issues that might be of concern for residents. Comments can be submitted electronically through the project's web page by following the “Comment/Object on Project” link on the right side of the page.

For individuals that have any further questions concerning the proposal or need assistance submitting paper comments, they can contact forester Josh Kursky at the San Jacinto Ranger District Office at P.O. Box 518, Idyllwild, CA, or by emailing him at joshua.kursky@usda.gov. They ask that you use “South Fork Prescribed Fire" in the email's subject line.