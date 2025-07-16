© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/16 KVCR Midday News: SGWA Presents Forest Festival This Sat, Corpse Flower Expected to Bloom, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 16, 2025 at 2:09 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels returns home to give back to the community.

2. A bill seeking to make social media companies liable for harm caused to children won’t be moving forward at the state Capitol this year.

3. The famous Corpse flower is expected to bloom at The Huntington Library.

4. The San Gorgonio Wilderness Association presents The Forest Festival this Saturday at Barton Flats off Highway 38.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News