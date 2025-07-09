© 2025 91.9 KVCR

7/9 KVCR Midday News: Riverside to Host AAU Diving Competition, CA Police Education Requirements, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 9, 2025 at 11:50 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Riverside will host AAU Diving elite competition.

2. California wants new education requirements for police officers.

3. Trump administration sues California over transgender athlete policies.

4. California passed a $321 billion spending plan this year that is more complicated than it seems.
