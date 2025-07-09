KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/9 KVCR Midday News: Riverside to Host AAU Diving Competition, CA Police Education Requirements, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Riverside will host AAU Diving elite competition.
2. California wants new education requirements for police officers.
3. Trump administration sues California over transgender athlete policies.
4. California passed a $321 billion spending plan this year that is more complicated than it seems.