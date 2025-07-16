Riverside County invites local youth to a leadership retreat

The Riverside County Youth Commission will be hosting its 27th Annual Youth Retreat on Wednesday, July 24. This one-day event aims to uplift and inspire high schoolers from across the Riverside County districts to become young leaders.

The retreat will offer its attendees opportunities to connect with peers while enhancing leadership skills, participate in workshops and team-building activities, and learn how to create positive change in their communities.

Joe Matthews, Riverside County Youth Commission Coordinator and the organizer for the Youth Retreat, explained why this experience is so beneficial to its attendees.

“Honestly the youth retreat is an opportunity for students to learn about issues that other students are facing throughout Riverside County. It’s also an opportunity for them to meet other students, to be motivated by other students, and to create that sense of community to know that there are other high school students out there who care just as much as having an impact in the community as your child would care about.”

Matthews goes on to explain that students will also be introduced to local government officials that want to help and inspire our youth.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to also realize that our elected officials are people who actually care about the youth, and want to hear from the youth, and have relationships with our students in the best way possible. It’s a great opportunity to really expand your child's horizon and get them to know that, you know, it is a very big world out there, but they can pretty much achieve anything, and it can start right here with the Youth Commission and Youth Retreat.”

The event is free to attend, and lunch will be provided.