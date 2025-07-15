7/15 KVCR Midday News: Hydrogen-Powered Car Rentals in Riverside, Victorville Deploys Gunshot Detection Tech, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. In Riverside, you can now rent a hydrogen-powered car for the day.

2. Local authorities continue their enforcement of illegal fireworks ordinances.

3. Field investigation work is beginning in preparation for construction of the Brightline West hi-speed rail line.

4. The City of Victorville has deployed new gunshot detection technology in two neighborhoods with the most gun-related calls for service.