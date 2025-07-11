Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/11/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The Riverside County Grand Jury says there was a serious security breach during the 2024 elections. What happened?

2. The same grand jury also found problems at a home for foster children in Beaumont. What were the shortcomings?

3. Redlands has agreed to pay one point two million dollars to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit in the Police Department.

4. And lastly today, we have a couple updates on the immigration front.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

